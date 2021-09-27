Cheryl Lynn Garihan
Cheryl Lynn Garihan, of Ingram, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2021 at her home with her loved ones by her side.
A Rosary will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapel in Kerrville, Texas on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, 3250 Fredericksburg Road, Kerrville, Texas.
Cheryl was born on March 13, 1956 in Houston, Texas, to Bernard and Eleanor Murray, the second of six children. Raised in Houston, Cheryl enjoyed being the only sister to her five brothers! She graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas with a degree in Elementary Education, specializing in Reading.
In Nacogdoches, Cheryl met her loving husband, Terry, through mutual friends. They were wed on June 28, 1980 in Houston, and very happily married for 41 years. Cheryl taught for Cypress-Fairbanks ISD in Houston and St. Thomas More Catholic Church Preschool in Austin before working for Canyon Creek Elementary School, also in the Austin area.
The Lord blessed Cheryl with a daughter, son, and three wonderful grandchildren. She poured herself into her family from the beginning, and was very involved in their lives and activities until the very end. She was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, wife, mom and “Gigi,” always willing to help as soon as she was needed. She loved bringing her family together and took great pleasure in being hands-on when nurturing her kids and grandchildren. She was most loved by her family for her joyfulness, loyalty, and genuine kindness; her patience and wisdom were unmatched. She always made a welcome home, and thoroughly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was known for her bright smile that would light up any room!
Cheryl loved the Lord with all of her heart and was very devout in her Catholic faith. She was an active member of St. Thomas More Church in Austin, Texas, where she enjoyed volunteering in the Church Library. After moving to Ingram, Cheryl became an active member of Notre Dame Catholic Church, where she participated in the Bible Study as well as Adoration. Much of her days were spent in Scripture and Prayer, often praying The Rosary and The Divine Mercy Chaplet. Cheryl spent much of her time seeking the Lord, and wanted nothing more than to share His love.
Cheryl would have been honored for memorial donations to be made to Notre Dame Catholic Church in her name.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
