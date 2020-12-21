Patricia Eileen Ewing
Patricia Eileen Ewing was born in Joplin, Mo. to Elmer and Juanita Mallory on September 22, 1930. She passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2020.
In 1942, she moved with her family to Baytown, Texas. She graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1948 and later attended Lee College.
On Nov. 25, 1948, she married the love of her life, Robert Wynne Ewing. After Robert's retirement from ExxonMobiI in 1986, they moved to Kerrville.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Rebecca Lynn Anderson; her youngest son, Christopher Robert Ewing; and her husband, Robert Wynne Ewing.
She is survived by her son, David Ewing of Kerrville; son, Terry Ewing and wife Carmen of Baytown, Texas; five granddaughters, Tuesday Ann, April Marie, Raye Lynn, Crystal Lee, and Cristina Marie; plus several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
