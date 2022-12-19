Lois Underdown
Lois Underdown, 95, of Kerrville, Texas passed away on December 16, 2022.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11 a.m., Grimes Funeral Chapels, 728 Jefferson Street, Kerrville, Texas 78028, with burial immediately following at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Kerrville, Texas.
Lois was born Lois McCrary, in Clarendon, Texas on March 27, 1927. She married her beloved husband, Lewis Underdown, on January 1, 1946 in Clarendon, and enjoyed a beautiful, loving marriage of 62 years.
Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis; her parents, Lon and Lula McCrary of Clarendon, Texas; and six siblings, Clebert (brother), Clifford (brother), Monia May (sister), Norman (brother), Joyce (brother), and Ollie (brother).
Survivors include her loving son, Michael Lewis Underdown and daughter-in-law Lynne Underdown of Boerne, Texas; beautiful grandchildren, Amy Hebert and husband Jody Hebert of Luling, Louisiana and Michael Lewis Underdown Jr. and wife Tara Underdown of Midland, Texas; treasured great-grandchildren, Madison Lynne, Christopher Michael, Kaitlin Elizabeth, Cole Anthony, Kyle Lewis, and Jace Conrad.
The family wishes to offer their heartfelt thanks to Peterson Hospice of Kerrville for their kindness and dedication to her dignity.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
