Wayne Joseph Este
Wayne Joseph Este, 80, of Kerrville, passed away on Sept. 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born in New Orleans to Junius Este and Angelina Saragusa Este on February 11, 1940. He married Pamela Ann Stephen on June 6, 1964 in Houston.
Wayne grew up in Westwego, Louisiana and attended West Jefferson High School where he was a star on the football team winning many awards as one of the top athletes in New Orleans. He later attended Trinity University in San Antonio where he met Pamela, was a member of the Trinity Tigers football team, and graduated with a B.S. in Political Science in 1963. Wayne and Pam later became the first married couple to complete graduate studies at Louisiana State University in New Orleans.
Wayne spent the majority of his professional career as an educator serving as a teacher, coach, and administrator at schools in Louisiana, Colorado, Tennessee, and Texas. Later in his life, Wayne published a magazine, ran an educational consulting service, and owned a jewelry store. He served as the School Board President of the Hunt Independent School District in Hunt, TX throughout the 1990s and has volunteered with West Kerr Community Scholarships, the Hill Country Arts Foundation, the West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce, and The Kathleen C. Cailloux Humane Society of Kerrville.
Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Junius Este and Angelina Saragusa Este, and his nephew Dwayne Duplantis.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pamela Ann Stephen Este, daughter Kimberly Este Campbell and son-in-law Gene Campbell, son Stephen Este, son Matthew Este and his fiance Kathy Tonner, son John Este and daughter-in-law Amy Este, son Mark Este and daughter-in-law Maura Greehan, sister Jerilynn Landry and brother-in-law Barry Landry, grandson Jett Este and step-granddaughter-to-be Natalie Tonner, and nephews Darren Duplantis and David Duplantis.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Dr. Lawrence Alder and Dr. Anand Mehendale and their respective staffs, Peterson Medical Associates, Hospice and Home Care at Peterson Regional Medical Center, and the Kerrville Fire Department.
Fulfilling his wishes upon his passing, Wayne's brain and spinal cord were donated to the Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy Center to enhance research on the connection between contact sports and the long-term effects of head trauma.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the following organizations that were dear to Wayne's heart are appreciated: The Kathleen C. Cailloux Humane Society of Kerrville, West Kerr Community Scholarships, and Peterson Hospice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
