Dan Ryland Priess
Dan Ryland Priess, 76, passed from this world to be with his Lord and Savior, October 14, 2021, after a long battle from Parkinson’s Disease.
Dan was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was born to Perry S. Priess and Frances Haler Priess on Sept. 20, 1945 in Brady, Texas. He was the oldest of three siblings.
After graduating from Mason High School, Dan attended Tarleton State University in Stephenville, Texas. He accepted a job with IBM in Austin, making this his career until his retirement.
Growing up in the country on a farm and ranch, Dan worked along the side of his father. He knew what it meant to work the land; growing and harvesting peanuts and helping to continue the Priess family generational line of registered Hereford cattle.
Throughout his life, Dan exemplified I Thessalonians 4:11, “Be humble, lead a peaceful life and work with your hands.”
Dan enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting wildlife. He enjoyed refinishing antique furniture in his later years.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Doris, of 51 years, daughter Kimberly Priess, son Kelly Priess, sister Kay Parrott, of Coleman; sister Brenda Miller (John), of Kerrville; granddaughter Bella; grandson Lane and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life was held at Sunrise Beach, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 30, with Pastor Bill Hill officiating. Memorials may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association at 700 Olympic Plaza Cir., Tyler, Texas 75701 or to the charity of your choice.
