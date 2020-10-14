Gene Melvin
Gene Melvin, 81, of Kerrville, passed away on Oct. 11, 2020 in Kerrville.
He was born in Terre Haute, Indiana on Sept. 12, 1939. He married Joy Melvin on Sept. 28, 1957 in Mertzon, Texas.
Gene was preceded in death by father- and mother-in-law, Elmer and Melva Sellars; brother, Danny Sellars; son, Randy Melvin; granddaughter, Amber Joy; and grandson, Jeremiah.
Gene is survived by wife, Joy Melvin; brother, Dean Sellars; sister, Martha Bennett; son, Terry and wife, Ashley; son, Gary and wife, Julie; grandchildren, Joshua, Lincoln, Danny, Elizebeth and Jenna; great-grandchildren, Nashlyn, Bexley, Finley, Veda, Kingston, Stetson, Madison, Lillie, Coda, Jace, Misty, Cayson and Quinn; and niece and nephews.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Young, special RN Dianne, Sarah and Deep Ti.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
