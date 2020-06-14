Albert Edward "Ed" Williamson, Jr.
Albert Edward "Ed" Williamson, Jr., born in Bonham, Texas on April 16, 1927 to Albert and Launa Williamson, went home to be with the Lord on June 9, 2020, at the age of 93.
Ed was predeceased by his first wife, Madeline McMillin, and his grandson, Scott Williamson. Ed is survived by his wife, June Smalley, his son, Stephen, and wife, Marsha, his grandsons Logan (Amanda) and Kirk (Allyson), great-grandchildren Emma Grace and Kyle, sister and brother-in-law, Lou Ann and Robert Fletcher, his three nieces and their families.
Ed attended Texas A&M prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy towards the end of WW II, satisfying a life-long dream of being a pilot. He flew his last plane on his 90th birthday. Ed was a watchmaker for over 30 years at Sterling Jewelry in Dallas where he became one of the few certified Rolex repairmen in the U.S. Beyond his career, Ed utilized his mechanical engineering mind to research and learn through library books how to design and build the family’s first lake house at Texoma including all of the plumbing and electrical systems.
Upon retirement, Ed embraced life with new zeal. He took up tennis and played up until he was 92, routinely beating men decades his junior. He formed wonderful friendships with his tennis buddies. At 90, he won the Fredericksburg Mixed Double Championship with his 70 year old partner, beating a team which included an 18 year old! Ed also took up golf and enjoyed it thoroughly. At 88, he actually shot his age while beating his son by a stroke!
No surprise, Ed decided to pick up his clarinet from high school and taught himself to play his favorite jazz songs. Soon, he was a member of the Think Band formed with friends from his home church at First United Methodist Church in Dallas, and several other bands which played weekly in retirement centers and senior citizen centers.
In 2004, Ed met the love of his life, June Smalley. He spotted her playing as the substitute pianist for one of his bands. They married in 2005, sharing their love for music, golf and tennis. In 2011, they moved to Kerrville, TX and lived a very happy life, enjoying the gorgeous view from their deck and the slower-paced, small town life.
Ed was one of the first members of the Aldersgate Class at First Methodist where he made life-long, dear friends. Due to Covid-19 and the church’s closure, Ed’s service will be held at Park Cities Presbyterian Church located at 4124 Oak Lawn at 3:00pm on Thursday, June 18th. Social distancing will be required. If you are unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed at www.PCPC.org/livestream or afterwards on the PCPC Facebook page.
Donations in Ed’s memory may be made to Dallas 24 Hour Club, 4636 Ross Avenue, 75204 (Dallas24HourClub.org) or to Crossroads Community Services at First United Methodist Church, 1928 Ross Ave, 75201.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
