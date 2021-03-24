Ettie Mae McInnis Hicks
Ettie Mae McInnis Hicks, 82, of Mountain Home, Texas, passed away on March 23, 2021 in Kerrville.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Pastor Paul Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Hicks Ranch Cemetery in Junction, Texas.
She was born in Fred, Texas to Lafayette Jackson McInnis and Lucy Elmer Bell McInnis on June 7, 1938. She married Olen Eugene Hicks on Dec. 21, 1956 in Spurger, Texas.
She was a 1957 graduate of Spurger high school. She loved meeting people and being involved with her church. She was in the choir and played Bells at her church. She was famous for her green bean casserole at all the church gatherings.
Ettie was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years; her parents; her sisters, Vivian McInnis, Billie Tanner and Irene Baker; twin sister, Lydia Gilchriest; and brothers, Mack McInnis and Sam McInnis.
Ettie Mae is survived by her son, Olen Hicks and wife Kathy of Junction, Texas; daughters, Connie Bland and husband Kyle of Silsbee, Texas and Rhonda Hicks of Mountain Home, Texas; brothers, Aubrey McInnis and wife Lavell of Fred, Texas and Clayton McInnis and wife Juanita of Silsbee, Texas; grandchildren, Kelli Houghton, Kris Hicks, Cody Hicks, Kerry Hicks and Kaitlyn Hicks; great-grandchildren, Mason Houghton, Keely Hicks, Farrah Hicks, Ryker Hicks and Kellan Hicks; beloved nephew, Ben McNeel and wife Carla; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ben McNeel, Edward Baker, Kris Hicks, Kerry Hicks, Daniel Houghton III and Cris Lalonde.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Roland McInnis and Keith Olive.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the ICU nurses at Peterson Hospital.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
