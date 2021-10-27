Juan Lozano, Jr.
Juan Lozano, Jr., of Kerrville, passed away on October 22, 2021 in Kerrville, Texas.
Rosary will be at 6 p.m., Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, October 29, 2021 at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He was born on August 20, 1944 to Juan Lozano and Modesta Marines. He married Genevieve (Chita) Lozano on September 19, 1970 in Comfort, Texas.
He went to school at Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas. He worked as a caretaker for Garden of Memories.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve Lozano; his parents, Juan and Modesta; and brother, Antonio (Tony) Lozano.
John is survived by his son, Richard Lozano and wife, Christina; daughter, Sheila Lozano; son, Joseph Lozano; son, Anthony Lozano; sisters, Connie Castillo and husband, Raul and Teri Marines; grandchildren, Jason Lozano, Jon Lozano, Andres Castillo, Lillian Moran, Aiden Powell and Gracilla Castillo; his long time partner, Lola Frazelle; many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends who love him and will miss him.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
