Beverly Mayo Blanchard
Beverly Mayo Blanchard passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 28, 2022.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville, officiated by Rev. Frankie Enloe. Committal services will be held at 10:15 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2023 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
She was born November 25, 1935 in Colon, Panama to Paul and Grace Mayo, where her father was serving in the Military. His long military service took Beverly to many locations in the United States, including San Antonio, Indianapolis, Chicago, Washington DC, among others with San Francisco being her very favorite. She graduated high school in 1954 from Woodrow Wilson High School in Washington DC.
On November 26, 1965, she married David Blanchard in San Antonio. After meeting David, she became a full time Texas resident living in San Antonio, Dallas, DeSoto, and finally in Kerrville in 1985.
Beverly was the mother of 3 wonderful children, Steve, Carol, and Karen.
Throughout her life, Beverly had various careers. She worked at the Pentagon in Washington DC. She was working there at the time John F. Kennedy was assassinated. From there, she moved to San Antonio with her family where her father retired from the Army as a Major General at Fort Sam Houston.
Once in San Antonio, she started working for Civil Service at Fort Sam Houston, later as secretary to the director of KLRN Television, and then a Real Estate Agent in San Antonio. After moving to DeSoto, Texas with her husband, she became a Secretary for the offshore engineering department at Mobil Oil Corporation in Dallas. She finished her working career as the Co-owner of Curtis Mathis and Blanchard’s Rent to Own in Kerrville, Texas.
Camping and water skiing were a big part of Beverly and David’s life for many years. They enjoyed family trips to many lakes in Texas, Arkansas, and Missouri.
Beverly also enjoyed several snow ski trips to numerous resorts in Colorado and New Mexico.
Beverly and David were very involved in Square Dancing clubs for many years in Dallas, San Antonio, and Kerrville. They traveled often to various places for square dance weekends.
Beverly was loved by those who know her best and saw in her qualities of love and compassion for others that was truly a gift God reserves for few people. She seemed to have an innate ability to seek out and touch the hurts of others with such a tenderness. She loved others without regard or position to return. She was always ready to give of herself and was able to see the good in others.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Paul Mayo; her loving sister, Barbara Jean Walton; and her precious daughter, Carol Blanchard.
She is survived by her devoted husband, David Blanchard; her son, Steve Blanchard and his wife Nancy; her daughter, Karen Brougham and her husband Doug; her grandchildren, Chris Blanchard his wife Nicole, Melissa Drake and her husband Gabe, Austin Brougham and his wife Kassidy; and her great-grandchildren, Wesley and Layla.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
