Johnnie Glenn Compton IV
Johnnie Glenn Compton IV, age 3, passed away on July 17, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.
Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, July 24, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Danny Collazo officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
Johnnie was born in Kerrville, Texas on January 13, 2020, to parents, Johnnie Glenn Compton III and Michelle Nichole Ayala.
A lively, outgoing child, Johnnie was known by his family to be brave, kind and caring.
Johnnie is survived by his parents, Johnnie and Michelle; his sisters, Christina Camille Compton, Avery Michelle Compton, and Bailey Jewel Compton; as well as grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Nathan Taylor, Johnnie Compton III, Damian Hernandez, Gavin Knox and Steven Knox.
Flowers and donations will be accepted in Johnnie’s honor.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
