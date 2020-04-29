Joseph Anthony Marino
Joseph Anthony Marino of Ingram, went to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020.
Services for Joe will be held at Grimes Funeral Chapels with a reception to follow at a later date due to the circumstances affecting our world today.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1941 in Houston, Texas to parents, Louis Joseph Marino and Rosalie Patricia Ferrugia.
Joe "Big Joe" is survived by his wife, Deanne (Dee) of 30 years; son, Joe Marino and his wife Jane; daughter, Denise Sanches-Cox; grandchildren, Colton and Leyton Sanches, Ryleigh and Sydney Cox; and brother, Louis Marino and his wife Linda.
Joe moved to Kerrville in the late 70's where he owned Kentucky Fried Chicken. After KFC, Joe opened Big Joes Country Store. He loved owning Big Joes Country Store, which was known for its Thursday Spaghetti Day, Chili Cook-Offs and was a hub for all hunters to show off their trophies. He then joined the Bill’s Bar-B-Que family where they spent many years serving the public.
Joe loved vacationing, hunting, golfing, cooking, flying his remote-control planes, shooting skeet, riding the ranch in his golf cart, and spending time with his grandchildren.
Joe lived life large and always made everyone laugh with his unique sense of humor and one liners. His heart was golden, pure and full of so much love for his family. Joe was one of those people that when you meet him you will never forget him. He always left you with an everlasting fond memory.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.