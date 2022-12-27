Carolyn Sue Choate Chase
Carolyn Sue Choate Chase was born August 30, 1942, to E.D. “Bill” and Imogene Lay Choate in Orange, Texas.
She passed away peacefully on December 21, 2022, at the age of 80. Carolyn attended public schools in Port Neches, Texas and graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School.
She was a cheerleader for two years and received other honors such as being senior queen of Port Neches-Groves High School in the spring of 1960. She entered Sam Houston State University in the fall of 1960, and thanks to her brother Ronnie, who was a graduate assistant coach, she secured a part time job as a student secretary to the Athletic Director. The office was located in the men’s gym which was part of the athletic dormitory. The football players had to cross the foyer in order the check their mail. What an opportunity for the players to flirt with the cute secretary in the Athletic Director’s office. One of those players was James Chase, who eventually worked up enough nerve to ask her for a date in December of 1960.
By December of 1961, they were engaged and became husband and wife on September 1, 1962. This began 60 plus years of marriage. She expertly balanced the experience of being a coach’s wife, a principal’s wife, a teaching career, and raising three children. Her life has always been about her family-traveling to watch her children and grandchildren excel in activities, leaving each one thinking they were the most important. Carolyn radiated an infinite capacity for love and enthusiasm, which mixed with her magnetic personality and drew people to her. On holidays, wherever she sat was the head of the table.
Her influence went beyond her family as evidenced by the number of young people and parents who came by the house in Centerville after games or holidays or the number of players who would speak to her after Texas Lutheran football games or Southwestern University volleyball games, as well as the number of basketball players after Navarro High School games. She truly influenced a community of kids and parents. She was loved so much by those listed below and all who knew her.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Imogene Choate.
Survivors include her husband, James Chase; daughter, Dana Grona (Glen); sons, Greg Chase (Vicki), Mike Chase (Ella); grandchildren, Jordin, Garrett (Baylee), Chase, Kyle (Kileigh), Ali, Grant, Brett, Emily; great grandson, Graham Chase; brother, Ronnie Choate (Janice); nephews, David and Dean; her loving neighbors, Darrell and Sharon Svec, Robert and Joyce Van Lingen, Tanner and Lucy.
Wright's Funeral Parlor
