Bea Garcia Bode
Bea Garcia Bode, 90, of Suwanee, Georgia, passed away July 1, 2023, in Suwanee, Georgia, from complications due to cancer.
Services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Harper United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Harper Cemetery.
She was born June 7, 1933, in Hebbronville, Texas to Guadalupe Garcia and Luisa Quiroga Garcia. She was married to Morris E. Bode.
With great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude, the Bode and Taraboulos families announce the passing of our kind, brave, caring and unimaginably generous mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Bea loved her family dearly. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the light of her life and though she continued to love and cherish them as she battled dementia in her last years.
Bea was a kind and thoughtful soul and will be missed and remembered by many lives she touched. Everyone you left in this world hates that you are gone but we are happy that you are home free and painless. We will always love and miss you until we can meet again.
For the majority of her married life, Bea was an active member of her local hospital’s volunteer corps, and in each location named head volunteer. She selflessly gave of her time both at the hospitals and as a member of the local Methodist church. She always joked that when she got married, Morris told her that she didn’t have to work outside the home but she couldn’t hang around playing bridge either and so she needed to volunteer her time.
Bea was predeceased by her husband, Morris; her parents, Guadalupe and Luisa Garcia; her sisters, Maria Luisa Rodriguez, Esperanza Lopez, Alica Rangel; and her brothers, Oscar Garcia and Ruben O. Garcia.
Bea is survived by her son, Matt Bode; her daughter, Laurie Taraboulos; her son-in-law, Mark Taraboulos; her grandchildren, Thomas and Anna Cooper and Morgan and Calvin Hargaray; er great-grandchildren, Emerson Cooper, Bode Hargaray, and Quinn Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Harper United Methodist Church, Harper, Texas or Lanier United Methodist Church, Cumming, Georgia.
