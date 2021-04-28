Margie Evans
Margie Evans, Nannie to all, passed from her Earthly body to join our Lord and Savior on April 26, 2021 at 8:58 a.m.
Due to Covid Restrictions, the visitation will be held at Margie’s home for those that wish to pay their respects on Thursday and Friday, April 29-30 from 1-7 p.m. There will be a public funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday May 1, 2021 at the Chapel at Grimes Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
Marjorie Faye Council was born on Feb. 15, 1940 in Tishomingo, Okla. to Jim and Beulah Council. At threedays old, her family moved to Kerrville to join other family members. She attended school at Tivy and there she met the love of her life, Scottie Evans. They were married for 54 years and started a large and loving family before his passing on Jan. 5, 2010. This devastated her and the family.
Her work career included being a clerk in the gift wrapping department at Schreiner's, a nurses’ aid at the Kerrville State Hospital, a cashier at Joe’s Handy Stop Grocery Store, a framer at Hill Country Frame’s & Things, a receptionist at Grimes Funeral Home, and also worked at DaVita Dialysis.
Margie loved to travel to Oklahoma to the Council Reunions, and to Windover, Durant, and Eagle Pass for the casinos. A trip to see the Holy Land and another with her grandkids, after their graduation, to travel and see the United States were some of her fondest memories. She, her sister Cree, and sister-in-law Mary Jane are known as the “Golden Girls” to many.
Some very important parts of Margie’s life included family gatherings, cooking big holiday meals, Thursday night supper with the ladies, Friday night booray card games at her home, Fellowship with her loved ones, and let’s not forget a good margarita. The highlight of her week was always her trip to get her hair done by her niece, Debbie Jacobs.
Margie is survived by her four sons, James “Red” Evans of Kerrville, Thomas “Tommy” Evans and Julie of Brownwood, Joel “Jody” Evans and Kelly of New Braunfels, and Timothy “Tim” Evans of Bartlett; her sister, Christine “Cree” Flores of Kerrville; and sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Council and Barbara Council, both of Kerrville.
The joys of her life were her eight grandchildren, Brandon Evans, Tamara Evans, Brittney Boyd, Amanda Morgan, TJ Evans, Taelyr Evans, Tyla Evans, and Quintan Evans. Her 8 great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Colby, Maggie, Meredith, Bree, Olivia, Conner, and new addition baby Keaton, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that she made along her lifetime of adventures were also very loved by her.
She was reunited in heaven with her parents, Jim and Beulah Council; husband, Lawrence Scott Evans; brothers, Dewayne and Donald “Butch” Council; and great-grandson, Oakley Evans.
Those that wish to make memorial donations, may do so in Margie’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
