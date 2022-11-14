Dr. Eugene “Clay” Clayton
Our beloved Dr. Eugene “Clay” Clayton, of Kerrville, Texas, left us entirely too early to be with his Lord on November 10, 2022, two days shy of his sixtieth birthday.
Visitation will be Wednesday, November 16, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. Memorial service and mass will be at Notre Dame Catholic Church on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 10 a.m.
Clay was born in Dallas on November 12, 1962, to Carolynn and Eugene Clayton, Jr. He attended Hillcrest High School before going to the University of Texas at Austin to study chemical engineering. He attended medical school at UT Southwestern, then completed his anesthesiology residency at Parkland before moving to Kerrville in 1995. He married the love of his life, Monica, on January 8, 2000.
Clay is fondly remembered for his rapid-fire speaking style, his tender heart beneath a gruff exterior, his love for his family, his intellectual curiosity, his kind and direct manner with patients, his faith in Jesus, his regular study of the Bible, his goofy antics, and his charismatic energy that cheered and enlivened all who were with him. He exhorted his children to give their best effort to every endeavor. He was a do-it-yourself fanatic, often lamenting the back problems that resulted from the early years of ambitious projects. He could converse about medicine, history, economics, religion, and conspiracy theories, and he was genuinely humble about his vast store of general knowledge. He loved to walk and was the researcher and planner for yearly pilgrimages and treks overseas with family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Eugene. He is survived by his wife Monica, children Alix, Caleb, Joshua, Jordan, and Emma Kate, also by his mother Carolynn, sister Christi Korzekwa (Don), sister Chase Bain (James), and brother Casey Clayton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
