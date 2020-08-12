William Akins Crumrine, Jr.
William A. Crumrine, Jr. passed away on Aug. 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
He was born on June 8, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to William A. Crumrine and Margaret Tonkin Crumrine.
The family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1937, where he grew up and attended schools until he enrolled in St. John’s Military School in Salina, Kansas. He graduated in 1953. Following his graduation he enlisted and served in the U. S. Army and was stationed in France for the remainder of his military career. Upon returning home he enrolled in the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado graduating with a degree in Economics followed later with a degree from Southern Methodist University’s Southwestern Graduate School of Banking.
He began his 40-year career in the banking and finance industry by being employed by Southwestern Investment Company in El Paso, Texas.
In 1967 he joined the Midland National Bank in Midland, Texas and was there until moving to San Angelo, Texas in 1976 to join the First National Bank where he later served as President. In 1984 the family moved to Amarillo where he became President and Chairman of the Board of Texas American Bank.
In 1988 he returned to West Texas to become President of the First National Bank of Abilene, a position he held until his retirement in 1991. Bill truly enjoyed banking and will be remembered for the honesty and integrity he always displayed when dealing with his customers, fellow employees and the community.
He was active in all the communities in which he lived serving on the local boards of the United Way, the Boy Scouts of America, Rotary International, Habitat for Humanity, the Economic Improvement Corporations of Abilene and Kerrville, and the Texas Research League.
In retirement he enjoyed traveling the world with family and friends, serving on the Pierce-Arrow Society Board and restoring, driving and touring the United States in his old automobiles…a hobby which began in his teenage years.
He was a life-long Episcopalian and is currently a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Kerrville, Texas.
Those left to honor and cherish his memory are Pamela Crumrine, his wife of 48 years; a daughter, Carol Crumrine Egan and her husband Kevin of McKinney, Texas; a son, John E. Crumrine and his wife Katie of Lakeway, Texas; three adorable grandchildren, Pierce Egan, Liv Crumrine and Elin Crumrine and a cousin, Teri Beezley and her husband Doug of Snellville, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Kerrville, Texas or Peterson Hospice in Kerrville.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
