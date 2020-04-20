Barbara M. Lowenthal
In her sleep, death came to Barbara M. Lowenthal, on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 after a short period of rapidly-declining health to end her 79-year life.
She was born Barbara M. Wyss in Fort Wayne, Indiana on July 31, 1940 and grew up as the second of four siblings. She attended several colleges and attained a Master’s Degree, which qualified her to be a teacher specializing in special education. She taught in schools in Houston’s inner city.
In 1974, she married Eric Lowenthal, an engineer. They got interested in travelling to remote, scenic locations on their vacations and after tent camping for several years, graduated to to a small motorhome, with which they explored picturesque mountain areas.
Eric retired early with the idea of building, largely with his and Barbara’s own hands, a retirement home in some smaller town. Barbara and Eric were interested in the Texas Hill Country and they found a hillside lot in Kerrville with a beautiful long distance view of the Guadalupe River Valley. When Barbara also retired, they were ready to move to Kerrville in 1982 to start building their house.
Since Eric acted as General Contractor, through without such previous experience, it took over two years just to get to the point, where they could move into the new, unfinished house. After all, to begin with, they needed plumbing and lighting only in the half bath and lighting in one room to sleep in, since showers were available at the Family Sports Center after swimming and there was plenty of restaurants in town. as they started living in the house, they worked to finish it, appreciated the fact that they lost no travel time between work home and work.
As time went on, the house got more and more finished, which freed Barbara up to become active in the Riverside Nature Center, as it was being started. She devoted a good part of her energy to that project for many years, since she had always been interested in nature.
When Barbara was diagnosed with cancer, she declined an operation. Instead, she and Eric decided to sell their home and move to the Brookdale, a retirement facility for seniors overlooking the Guadalupe River. There they quickly made friends with their new neighbors and felt confident facing the last part of their lives with ready availability of assistance. Barbara enjoyed another year of good living, meeting with old friends at Starbucks and doing her usual things around town.
In her last few months, she was visited regularly by the Peterson Hospice nurses. They would check her vitals and make adjustments to her medications. They would discuss Barbara’s feelings with her in a casual chat. These visits were always calming and reassuring.
Toward the end, Barbara was attended with great care and compassion by the Brookdale Personal Living staff, who made her last days feel comfortable and secure. Her end came without pain, in comfort and peacefully.
Barbara’s cheerful, friendly, caring personality will be missed by all who knew her. A long time ago, she had decided to continue her contribution to the betterment of her community, even after her life was going to end by donating her body for medical advancements.
Memorials to honor Barbara’s life may be given to the Hill Country Youth Ranch or to the charity of your choice.
