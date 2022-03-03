Christie Hamilton Verdonik
Christie Hamilton Verdonik was born August 15, 1955 at Goodfellow Air Force Base, San Angelo, Texas to Edward and Carolyn Hamilton.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Kerrville.
Christie passed away on February 25, 2022, after a long illness.
She grew up living all over the world with her Air Force family. She lived in Germany, France, Holland, Florida, Del Rio, Duluth, Virginia, the Philippines and Kerrville, Texas. She graduated from high school in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida and the University of Arkansas with a degree in education. In college, she was the commander of Angel Flight and member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. After graduation, she was a special education teacher in the Uvalde schools and later, worked in management for Bloomingdale’s and several other corporations.
In 1980, she married Gregory Verdonik and they were married for over 41 years until her death.
She is survived by her husband; her parents; her brother, Guy (Norma); nephew, Joshua; and nieces, Brook and Megan. She is also survived and fondly remembered by 25 other special relatives.
Christie’s family wishes to send a heartfelt thank you to Peterson Hospice and their special nurses that took loving care of her in those last days.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
