Lillie Inez Tucker
Lillie Inez Tucker passed peacefully surrounded by her loving husband and family at her home in Harper, Texas on August 25, 2023 at the young age of 62.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Friday September 1, 2023 at Kerrville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Kerrville Funeral Home Chapel, with John Lujan officiating. Interment will follow at Center Point Cemetery.
Lillie was born March 4, 1961 in San Jacinto, Texas to Shirley Oneida Raper and Curtis Bob Roberts. Lillie grew up in Houston, and moved to Center Point when she was 17 years old. She, her mom, and her siblings travelled a lot to different states. Lillie always loved travelling, and didn’t let any grass grow under her feet. She had an adventurous life. At one point, she lived in a house boat in Louisiana and also hitchhiked with her mom and nine siblings across the country all the way to Montana.
Her favorite place was the beach, she always said she felt at peace watching the waves come in. She was an excellent dancer who liked old country music, and playing Bingo with her mother and grandmother. She enjoyed family get togethers, planning parties, and her wedding planning business. Lillie was the matriarch of her family. She loved all of her family, friends, kids and grandkids; especially the babies. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Lillie is preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Eva, Helen, and Onieda; son, Westley; granddaughter, Haleigh; and great-grandson, Maverick.
She is survived by her soulmate and loving husband, Don Tucker, Jr., who spent every night with her up until her last day, she was his shot-gun rider; children, John Roberts of Ingram, Lisa Roth and husband Jacob of Kerrville, Thomas Tucker of Ingram, Scott Culp and wife Brittany of San Antonio, and Josh Culp of Kerrville; brothers, John Baker and wife Betsy of Smithville, Missouri, James Lemon of Houston, Freddie Hamilton and wife heather of Kerrville, Lloyd Raper of Ingram, William Lemon of Amarillo, Darwin Lemon and wife Glennetta of Missouri; sister, Virginia Lemon of New Braunfels; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly; and brother from another mother, Homer Callahan and wife Ninfa of San Antonio.
The family wishes to thank hospice and Brittney Yoeman for all her love and care she gave our mother during her last days.
Mom is in heaven now, dancing with God, the saints, her parents and family who went on before, and one day the rest of the family will join her. Mom we are so looking forward to our dance.
Mom’s song has ended but her melody lives on.
Kerrville Funeral Home
