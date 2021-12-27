Rodney Carl Schneider
Rodney Carl Schneider, 94 years old of Ingram, passed away on December 22, 2021 at New Haven Rest Home.
A private Rosary will be said in his and his wife’s honor. His funeral Mass and internment will be in Grand Lake, Colorado at a later date.
He was born in Queens, New York to Henry and Emma Josephine Schneider. He married his wife, Betty Lou, on June 17, 1952. In their nearly 70 years of marriage, they accomplished many things but their pride was found in the raising of their six children and all of the grandkids, great-grandkids, and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife by nine days, and their oldest son, Rodney C. Schneider Jr.
His survivors include his brother, Robert Schneider, George and JoAnn Swanson (brother and sister in laws), Gail Schneider, spouse of Rodney Jr., Marta (daughter) and Danny Lewis, Rhys (son) and Mary Schneider, Brian (son) and Chrissy Schneider, Joe (son) and Monica Schneider, and Steve (son) and Laura Schneider. He was very proud of his 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild, with one more on the way. God said “go forth and multiply.” He spent his last few days attending his wife’s funeral and greeting many relatives that came in for Betty Lou’s funeral.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like any donations sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the staff at New Haven Memory Care facility, the Hospice services, Peterson Regional Hospital, and Grimes Funeral Chapels for their help and support.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
