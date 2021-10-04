James D. Ashmore
Jim Ashmore, USAF, CMSgt (Ret.), 90, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away peacefully on September 30, 2021, at Juniper Village.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Kerrville First United Methodist Church (KFUMC).
Jim leaves behind JoAnn, his loving bride of 70 years, son and daughter-in-law Jim and Nita Ashmore, daughter Kathy Ashmore, grandchildren Jennifer and Shawn Mahan, great grandchildren, Kyle and Jules Mahan, and a loving extended family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to KFUMC, 321 Thompson Dr., Kerrville, TX 78028, www.KFUMC.org, (830) 257-0800, or the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
