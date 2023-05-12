Michael Ward Sellers
Michael Ward Sellers, 59, of Kerrville, passed away May 10, 2023.
Services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, officiated by Rev. Frankie Enloe.
He was preceded in death by brother, Clyde William Sellers; grandparents, Johnnie and Iva Sellers; granny, Dorthey Kennedy; and grandfather, Carol Ferguson.
Survivors include parents, William and Brenda Sellers, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mike graduated from Bastrop High School. He graduated with friends that he went to school with all his life. Those childhood friends remained close to Mike to the very last day.
Traveling, going to concerts, riding his bike, and watching a beautiful sunrise or sunset on a beach were some of his favorite passions. He took time to enjoy the scenery and had a gift for capturing their beauty in photographs. Mike enjoyed hanging out with his family, but he loved a good BBQ and spending time with friends. He loved to make people laugh and he never left you without a big smile and a hug.
There are a lot of people that need to be thanked for their continued help and support. A heartfelt Thank You to those childhood friends for always being there when he needed you or when his parents needed you.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
