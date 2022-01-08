Mary Sue Gray
Mary Sue Gray, 69, of Kerrville, passed away Thursday, January 6, 2022 in Kerrville.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She was born on October 7, 1952 in Toledo, Ohio to Alvin Glen Gray and Viola Mary (Rosler) Gray.
She was a retired educator and enjoyed volunteering in the community.
She was preceded in death by her father, Alvin Glen Gray.
Survivors include mother, Viola Mary Gray; sisters, Martha (Mardi) Welch, Carol Wiede, Laura Noyes and Darla Naus; extended family; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hill Country SPCA, The Kathleen C. Cailloux Humane Society of Kerrville, or Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Mountain Villa Assisted Living, New Century Hospice, and Hill Country Memorial Home Health Care of Fredericksburg.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
