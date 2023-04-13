Barbara Irby
Barbara Irby, 78, of Kerrville, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, holding her twin's hands.
A celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m., Friday April 14, 2023 at Kerrville Church of Christ, 1900 Loop 534 in Kerrville, with Tim Porter officiating.
She was the youngest of nine children born to Dortha and Leon Conner. She met the love of her life, Dale, on a senior trip to Colorado. They were married for 50 years when Dale passed away in 2015.
Barbara worked for several years at the YO Hotel where she retired in 2010. She loved her time at the YO and all the guests she met along the way. It is so hard to put into words what our Mom meant to us and those who knew her. She never met a stranger; everyone was always greeted with one of her amazing hugs. Those hugs will be sorely missed by all. She was a fierce prayer warrior. She loved her friends and family with the most unconditional love. There were times when we didn’t make it easy, but she loved us through it. She loved God with all of her being and made sure her children and grandchildren came to have a personal relationship with Jesus.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Dale and her son-in-law, Russell Briley, who no doubt met her at the gates with smiles on their faces and arms wide open for one of her famous hugs.
Those left to cherish her memory are her 4 daughters, Saundra Briley (Chad), Donetta Irby-Ray, Michelle Irby (Dede), and Milissa Irby Garcia (Juan). The absolute loves of her life were her 6 grandchildren, Megan Torres (Josh), David Ray (Chelsea), Conner Briley (Stephanie), Caleigh Briley, Jacob Irby, Waylon Davila, and Olivia Garcia and one great-grandchild and Nana’s little angel, Avery Torres. She is also survived by one sister, Geneva Malone; and one brother, Vernon Conner (Brenda). Many other family and friends will miss her dearly. She was affectionately known as Sis or Sissy by many loved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials to be made in Mom’s name to Hill Country Youth Ranch.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to Dr. Michael Grocki and his staff for the outstanding and personal care given to our Mom throughout the past several years. We would not have been able to take such good care of Mom in her home without the care of Alamo Hospice who came alongside us and helped us every step of the way. She had a favorite nurse from Peterson whom she talked of often and loved deeply-Chasity Cox, you loved Mom so well and will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
