Mary Helen Valderaz
Mary Helen Valderaz, 82, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, and is now at peace with her Heavenly Father.
Services will be held at 6 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
She was born August 15, 1938 at the Y.O. Ranch in Junction, Texas to Juan and Manuela Ayala. She married her longtime friend and sweetheart, Joe Ernest Valderaz, October 18, 1951, who preceded her in death April 15, 2017.
Mary Helen loved to care for people, and one of her biggest joys was spending time with family and watching her grandchildren grow. She also enjoyed laughing, dancing, and telling a good story. She was loved and a friend to many.
Mary Helen retired from the University of Texas Medical Branch after 25 years of service as an Environmental Specialist. After retirement, she moved back to Kerrville from Galveston, Texas and spent her free time tending to her garden, and enjoying her family.
Mary Helen is survived by her sister, Rachel Ayala Lara and seven children and their spouses, which include Stella and Everrado Guerrero, Raymond and Terri Valderaz, Robert Valderaz, Ernestina Valderaz and Miguel Mathieu, Lisa Flores and James Stock, Ernest Valderaz and Amelia Silva, Manuel and Malinda René Rangel. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; one fur baby “Chloe,” and several nephews and nieces.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.