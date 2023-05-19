Carolyn K. Wright
Carolyn K. Wright, 84, went home to be with her heavenly father, Jesus Christ on May 16, 2023, in McKinney, Texas.
Interment will be held at Nichols Cemetery in Kerrville
Carolyn Katherine Dunn was born on August 18, 1938, in Sterling City, Texas to the late H.C. Dunn and Stella King Dunn. She was the older sister to Darla Kay. The family lived in Sterling and Carolyn graduated in 1956 from Sterling High School. Soon after graduating, she met a tall good-looking cowboy, Bobby Jack Wright. She never called him Bobby, it was always Jack. They married on Aug 03, 1956, in Sterling City and their union brought forth two children, Cynthia and William.
The family lived in Sterling City and Monahans when the kids were younger, then moved to Irving in the 1960's. Carolyn devoted her life to raising her children; she would make their clothes, costumes for plays and attended all their sporting activities. In early 1970’s the family moved to Canton to be closer to Jack’s family and they built a beautiful home together. As Jack entered retirement years, they made the decision to move to Kerrville and purchase her mother’s home.
Carolyn and Jack had a fantastic life together, enjoying travels to Hawaii, Branson, and Memphis. Since Jack was a truck driver, lots of family vacations were spent driving to different states. Until his death in 2019, those two were inseparable.
Carolyn took pride in her house and loved hosting parties for family and friends. She was an amazing cook; she made most everything from scratch. Each of her children and grandchildren had their favorite dish or dessert, and she would make it for their birthday. Every year, Carolyn made sure the Christmas dinner at their home was spectacular. She passed along her recipes to her family to allow them to continue the tradition.
She was a wonderful Sunday School teacher, she felt God had led her to the calling of helping little ones know and understand God’s word. She would spend hours preparing for her class, making sure the flannel graph material would help paint a picture the children would understand. Each school year, she would have her class sponsor a missionary family overseas to make sure her class understood the importance of giving and helping others. In her 84 years of life, she has been a testament to leading others to the Lord and having a strong personal relationship with God.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack; and daughter, Cynthia Denise Wright.
Carolyn is survived by her son, William Wright and his wife Shelley; grandchildren, Melissa, Robert, Dual, Mandy and Kassidy and her husband Henry; great grandchildren, Nicholas and his wife, Desiree, Kristina, Cale and Taylor; great-great grandchildren, Micah, Kensley and Royce; sister, Darla Kay Root and her husband, Elton. She will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.
Wright’s Funeral Parlor
