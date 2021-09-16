Philip Benjamin "Phil" Jones
Philip Benjamin "Phil" Jones passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021 at the age of 96 in Austin, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Kerrville, Texas on Friday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Kerrville.
Phil was born April 6, 1925 in Nashville, Tennessee to Carroll Lee Jones and Anne Amos Jones. Around the age of eleven, he overcame a near-fatal case of polio, and came back stronger as a result of his efforts in conquering this condition.
He spent the majority of his younger years in the Dallas, Texas area, graduating from Highland Park High School in 1943. During his final high school semester, he was tested and qualified for the V-12 Navy College Training Program, which was an accelerated plan for select individuals to become Naval Officers within an abbreviated time frame. The program was designed to meet the increasing need for commissioned officers in the United States Navy during WWII. After completing Midshipmen's School at Northwestern University, and Amphibious Training in San Diego, California, he entered the war in the South Pacific as an Officer at age eighteen. He served as Commanding Officer of a combined group of sixteen amphibious ships. After returning home, he graduated from Southern Methodist University where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.
He embarked on a career in radio and television promotion during television's early stages. Along the way, he met and worked with a number of celebrities and sports figures of the day. He moved on to become a Mortgage Banker as owner and president of the Carroll Jones Company, a leading mortgage lender and insurance company in the Corpus Christi area. As such, he originated and serviced commercial and residential mortgage loans. He also developed and financed residential neighborhoods. He was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Corpus Christi. He later moved to Kerrville, Texas where he enjoyed retirement and was instrumental in the development and construction of a residential project to house individuals with disabilities. He spent his later years in Georgetown, and then finally in Austin, Texas where he could be closer to his family. For this, we are immensely grateful. He was full of life, quick-witted, an insightful leader, a thoughtful mentor, and made many who met him smile. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his two sons, Philip C. Jones of New Roads, Louisiana and Ben L. Jones of Austin; daughter Anne Jones Miller and husband Miles Miller of Austin; grandsons Bennett Miller and Mix Miller, also of Austin; and sister Carolyn Jones Roden of Midland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carroll and Anne Jones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salvation Army Kerrville or a charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
