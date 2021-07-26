Dennis Dale Reed
Dennis Dale Reed, 80, of Kerrville, passed away July 21, 2021 in Kerrville.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 14, 2021 at Garden of Memories Cemetery. A lunch reception will follow at 11 a.m. at the Dietert Center.
He was born in Houston, Texas to Polly and Dale Reed on May 14, 1941. He married Jean Teel on July 25, 1964 in Dallas, Texas.
Dennis went to Lamar High School and attended Austin College. Dennis worked for Armco Steel for more than 20 years and then built a successful business with Farmer’s Insurance. Dennis was an exceptional outdoorsman, catching a world record brown trout while fly-fishing in the White River of Arkansas, hunting white tail in the Hill Country and Mexico, and duck hunting in Matagorda Bay. He also enjoyed competing in precision bench rest shooting and bass tournaments.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Dale and Polly Reed, his brother Richard Reed and his nephew Jimmy Moriarty.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 57 years Jean Reed, his children Jerry Reed and Jennifer Reed (Pam), his sister Cindy Moriarty, grandchildren Sarah Waits (Brian), Kaleb and Gavin, Leah, great grandson Crew, his sister-in-law Carolyn Teel, nieces Becky Davis (Greg), Melissa Moriarty and his nephew Steven Reed (Marylyn).
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at Hilltop Village and Peterson Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Kathleen C. Cailloux Humane Society of Kerrville. Their mailing address is P.O. Box 294810, Kerrville, Texas 78029.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.