Curtis “Don” Hill
Curtis “Don” Hill, 75, of Kerrville, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 in a San Antonio hospital.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He was born February 3, 1946 in Emory, Texas to Lertice Hill Jr. and Evelyn M. (Huber) Hill. On September 27, 2007, he married Janice Jung in Kerrville.
He went to Polly High School in Ft. Worth, Texas and graduated in 1964. Don worked as a Western Electric Technician. He was the president and owner of the Texas Gun and Knife Association, which he started in 1978. He was in the gun show business for 44 years.
Don was a professional hunter and traveled to Africa and Tanzania multiple times. His hobbies included hunting, guns, knives and building knives which he created a lot of knife styles. He also wrote articles for Knife World and other publications. He was involved with the Dallas Safari Club and the Guns of Safari Club International.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Deressa R. Holland; parents, Lertice and Evelyn Hill.
Survivors include his wife of 14 years, Janice Hill of Kerrville; sons, Chris and Mechelle Hill of Smithville, Texas and Kevin Hill of Baytown, Texas; sisters, Linda and Monte Garner of Keller, Texas and Debbie and Dean Endres of Scurry, Texas; brother, Doyle Hill of Cedar Hill, Texas; 7 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law, Addie Jung and step-father, Jerry Blevins, both of Ingram; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cards and condolences may be sent to the family in care of Grimes Funeral Chapels, 728 Jefferson St., Kerrville, Texas 78028 or at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com.
The family would like to thank the ER staff at Peterson Regional Medical Center, the ER staff at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, and a special thanks to Dr. Matthew Hoermann at Cornerstone Clinic.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
