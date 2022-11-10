Gary Michael Clymans
Gary Michael Clymans, 71, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away at home on November 5, 2022. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Gary’s preceded in death by his parents, C.W. and Glenda M. Clymans; stepmother, F. Louise Clymans; Aunt Virginia Clymans; and grandparents, Clarence and Maude Clymans.
Gary attended schools in Oklahoma-- Alice Robertson Junior High, Central High School & College in Tahlequah.
He served in the National Guard.
Gary married his wife in May of 1975. They had on their wedding invitations this vow: To have and to hold from this day forward for better for worse for richer for poorer in sickness or in health to love and to cherish till death do us part. I am happy to say we did it.
He worked in the Automobile Industry. He had a natural ability selling and training others along the way on the techniques of closing the deal. He was a believer in doing it honestly.
Gary had a love for both golf and tennis. He was a natural at both sports. He has the trophies to prove it.
He loved animals and was a voice for them.
Gary loved his family and friends, and people he had never met he could strike up a conversation without a beat. Oh, the stories along his journey he could tell. Should have authored a book. He enjoyed his walk along life's path. We are all only here for a brief time and he wanted to enjoy every minute. He loved to laugh and make you laugh.
Gary’s survived by his wife, Mary (Kay) Clymans; sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Dale Ivy; sister-in-law, Rolanda Shrader; nephew and wife, Jason and Jamie Shrader and their children, Elle, Emme, Erin, Trenton, and Everson; nephew, Jeff Shrader and his children, Jared, Cameron, and Ashley; niece and husband, Jennifer and Scott Durham and their children, Tyler, Kate, and Brant.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in honor of Gary M. Clymans go to the following organizations: Kathleen C. Cailloux (NO KILL) Humane Society www.humanesocietyofkerrville.com; K9s For Warriors (K9FW) (Majority of dogs coming from high kill rescue shelters) donorservices@k9sforwarriors.org; or the ASPCA American Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, aspca.org.
Special thanks to all our family and friends along with Peterson Home Care, Peterson Providers at Home/Palliative and Alamo Hospice during our time of need. You all went beyond for us.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
