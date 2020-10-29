Ruth Ruiz Vasquez
Ruth Ruiz Vasquez, 86, of Kerrville, passed away on Oct. 22, 2020 in San Antonio.
A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Pastor Phil Jackson of First Assembly of God.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at First Assembly of God, officiated by Pastor Phil Jackson. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
She was born in Eola, Texas to Rufus Ruiz and Ascencion Hortado on Dec. 8, 1933. She married Tony Garcia Vasquez on Dec. 20, 1952 in Casa Grande, Arizona.
She attended Eola schools and after she married, she was a homemaker. She was involved in church as a Spanish speaking Sunday School teacher for many years. Her faith was strong and she loved God.
Ruth was preceded in death by husband, Tony G. Vasquez; daughter, Linda Alcorta; and son-in-law, Ben Alcorta.
She is survived by children and their spouses, Richard R. Vasquez (Janie), Ben R. Vasquez (Maria), Diana Ramirez (Alfred) and Martha Vasquez; grandchildren, Ben Alcorta Jr. (Irene), Valerie Vasquez (Tonio), Eric Vasquez (Cindy), Freddy Ramirez, Paul Alcorta (Crystal), Danica Ramirez, Ashley Alcorta, Kylee Vasquez and Tammana Ramirez; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and fur baby, Lola Mae Vasquez. She is also survived by siblings, Angela Jimenez, Jesusa Ramirez, Daniel Ruiz, Dora Garcia and Rufus Ruiz Jr.
Pallbearers will be Eric Vasquez, Freddy Ramirez, Paul Alcorta, Cruz Alvarado, Ben Alcorta Jr., Issac Rosas, John Ramirez, Angel Cruz and Mauricio Rosas.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
