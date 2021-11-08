Jimmy Trifon Avery
Jimmy Trifon Avery, 86, entered the arms of his Savior or November 2, 2021 with his beloved wife by his side.
Jim was born to Lula Mae Fleming Avery and Joseph Mouton Avery on October 23, 2935 in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he grew up. He attended Fair Park High School and was active in ROTC. He joined the Air Force in 1953 and began his career in pharmacy. He married Mae Nell Cardwell, the love of his life, on August 13, 1960. They had two children and traveled to Georgia, Texas, California and Alaska during his Air Force career. He retired in San Antonio in 1974 after 21 years of service. He continued his work in pharmacy in civil service until his retirement in 1989.
In 1994, upon her retirement from her teaching career, Jim and Mae Nell packed up their RV and set off on their next adventure. They traveled full time for 11 years, visiting 49 states in the continental United States. Even after settling down to their home base in Lakehills, Texas, they upgraded to a motor home and continued their travel exploits until well into their 80s, having fun and making friends wherever they went.
Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, Papa, great-Papa, uncle and friend. he was a long-time member of Lakehills United Methodist Church, a member of the Masonic Lodge for 50-plus years, and a dedicated member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 40 years. On October 7, 2021, he received his 40-year chip. One of his greatest contributions in the world was his work on his own sobriety and helping others in the program to stay sober, always making himself available to anyone who needed his friendship and counsel.
Those left to love and cherish his memory are his wife of 61 years, May Nell Avery; his daughter, Sandra Langley and husband Chris of Kerrville; his son, Jimmy Trifon Avery, Jr. and wife Tracy of Lakehills; his grandsons, Matthew Anthony and wife Amanda of New Orleans, Louisiana; and Ryan Anthony and fiance Alli Smith, of Baldwin, Michigan; and his great-grandchildren, Nichole Raymo, Dakota Anthony, Peyton Anthony, Margaret Smith and Jonathan Anthony. Also left to cherish his memory are his nieces, nephews and many dear AA and Alanon friends, church friends and fellow masons.
The family extends their love and gratitude to dear neighbor Tony Binegar and to our AA, Alanon and church friends who took such loving care of Jim and Mae Nell. We give special thanks to Stacy, Steven and Abby of Pure Heart Hospice for their excellent, kind and gentle care of Jim in his last days.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at Lakehills United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow. For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed.
