Indalesio “Leto” Alcorta
Indalesio “Leto” Alcorta, age 97 of Kerrville, passed away July 20, 2020 in a Temple hospital.
Rosary will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, July 24, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Deacon Sonny Kaufhold. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.
He was born Nov. 22, 1922 in Hondo, Texas to Francisco (Chico) Alcorta and Amidta Ozuna Alcorta.
Leto was a general contractor, ranch foreman and a man of all trades.
He served in the Army in the 83rd Infantry Division during World War II and was involved in the Utah Beach, Normandy invasion.
Leto was awarded many medals including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star, World Word II, Efficiency Honor Fidelity, American Defense, American Campaign, European African Middle Eastern Campaign and the Congressional Medal of Honor from the French Embassy.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Estanislada (Tanis) J. Alcorta; daughter, Margrita A. Garza; sisters, Carmen Rosales, Mary Ayala, Concha Castro and Lupe Ramirez; brothers, Hilario and David Alcorta.
He is survived by brother, Frank (Mary) Alcorta; daughters, Barbarita Villarreal, Anita A. Rodriguez and son, Daniel (Joann) Alcorta; 17 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mathew Rodriguez, James Wilson, Brian Holderman, J.R. Gomez, Mark Juarez, Paul Gonzales and Eli Garcia.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
