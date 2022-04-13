Grace Pearl Pennick
On April 6, 2022, in Kerrville, Texas, Our Matriarch Grace Pearl Pennick, age 77, was called home to rest with her Heavenly Father.
A Service to celebrate Our Matriarch’s life will be held at Grimes Funeral Home in Kerrville, Texas at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, April 15, 2022, with visitation preceding the service from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories North Cemetery.
Repass to follow at the Historical Doyle Community Center and United Methodist Church in Kerrville (on Paschal St), at 4 p.m.
If there were enough words in our language, to express what a wonderful, beautiful person she was, we would take our time talking about her life growing up, and how it helped to shape her into the ultimate caregiver that she was. We could linger on the fact that she was so respected, and loved by her family, friends, and community.
We would talk about how many lives she impacted, and how many lives were changed for the better because of her loving nature. Truth be told, there are not enough words to truly express what an astounding woman she was. A devoted Spirited-filled Christian woman filled with such grace, dignity, and compassion. A member of Boanerges Ministries presiding Bishop LaResa Anderson and later years Church Mother of Livingway Ministries presiding Bishop Eric Ferguson.
The world was blessed with the birth of Grace in 1944, in Marshall, Texas. From a young age, she learned about the never-ending love of family, and the selflessness of caring for others. These things became the unshakable foundation of her life. Subsequently, she continued to build upon even until her final days on Earth.
Grace moved to Kerrville in the 1960's, where her actions had significant, life-altering impacts on the lives of so many people. She was fittingly known as the "Community Mother" and would go out of her way to give love, care, and compassion to those who needed it. She would feed, and shelter anyone, whether she knew them or not.
True to her loving nature, Grace devoted over 20 years of her life to caring for others as a caregiver at Kerrville State Hospital. When she wasn't working at the hospital, Grace loved to enjoy her down time playing bingo and watching westerns, but nothing was as important to her as spending time with her large, extended family.
Although Grace accomplished so much and cared for so many throughout her life, perhaps those she impacted the most were her own family. Her Father Jim Henderson, mother Lela Henderson, Five Sisters and One Brother that preceded her in death, two sisters she left behind are Marguerite Woodberry of Texarkana, Arkansas, Juanita Owens of Kerrville.
Grace leaves behind a legacy of love for her daughters, LaResa Anderson of San Antonio, Texas, Priscilla (Nelson) Grimes of Texas City, Texas, Barbara (Winford) Lockhart of College Station, Texas, and Rubie Marshall of San Antonio, Texas, and to her sons, Phillip White of Kerrville, Anthony (Trenissa) Brown of Kerrville, Clarence and Luella Edmonds of San Antonio, Texas and her late sons, Melvin White, Turner Brown III, who preceded her in death. Grace also leaves behind 25 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild and a host of nieces and nephews.
"Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death, so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him."
1 Thessalonians 4:13-14
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
