Dominic "Donnie" Jerome Warren
Dominic "Donnie" Jerome Warren, 59, departed this life March 28, 2023.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m., Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, April 3, 2023, at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Pastor Noah Diggs. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories North.
He was born August 24, 1963, to Amie (Bubba) and Lillian Warren.
He graduated from Tivy High School. He worked for Raymond Painting Company for many years and Warren Funeral Home in Midland, Texas. He loved to fish, hunt and water sports. He had many friends whom he loved to be around. He loved being with his family and making everyone laugh. He was a loving and caring son, brother, father, uncle, nephew and cousin.
Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Amie (Bubba) Warren; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
He leaves to mourn his passing one son, D Angelo Warren; daughters, Rejeana Warren, D Andrea Warren Fuentes of San Antonio, Texas and Angel Faldet of Kerrville; mother, Lillian Warren of Kerrville; one brother, Jason (Sherrell) Warren of Rowlett, Texas; two sisters, Jody (Earl) Dupree of Dallas, Texas and Mia (Lynn) Whiten of Kerrville,; and grandsons, Sahara Greer II and Damarkas Warren of San Antonio, Texas. He leaves to mourn a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews as well as friends.
