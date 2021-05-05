Miguel S. Rodriguez
Miguel S. Rodriguez, of Kerrville, passed away at his residence on April 26, 2021.
Services for Miguel Rodriguez will be held at 10 a.m., May 8, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels.
He was born on April 22, 1937 in Monahans, Texas to Jesus Rodriguez and Refujia Sierra. Miguel (Mike) Rodriguez was married to Leonor Rodriguez for over 40 years.
Miguel was preceded in death by his wife, Leonor Rodriguez; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Jesus Rodriguez; his sister, Consuelo Rodriguez Trevino; son, Carlos Frausto; nephews, Richard (Jumbo) Rodriguez, Albert Rodriguez, Esteban Silva, Jesse Rodriguez and Lil Rudy Brondo; 3 grandsons; and 1 great-grandson.
Miguel is survived by his sister, Dolores Rodriguez; daughters, Connie Rodriguez, Christina Rodriguez, Ernestina Rodriguez, Mary Ann Martinez, Eva Martinez, Linda and Milton Lopez; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews and nieces.
Miguel was a hard working devoted man his entire life. Miguel's primary focus was taking care of his family. He loved every one, blood or not. He will be missed dearly by many who new him. REST IN PEACE, WE LOVE YOU...
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.