Joan Campbell Bryson
Joan Campbell Bryson passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on October 25, 2022 in Kerrville, Texas. She was 79.
A remembrance celebration of Joan’s life—her final Curtain Call—will be held at the Cailloux Theater, hosted by Playhouse 2000, on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 3 p.m.
Joan was born in Missoula, Montana on February 8, 1943 to Edna Helding Campbell and Tom Campbell.
At the time of Joan’s birth, Edna worked as the Secretary of the University of Montana School of Forestry in Missoula. Edna “mothered” many of the Forestry students, and they lovingly nicknamed Joan “Punkin’” and became like family to her.
In 1953 Edna married Anthony “Tony” Evanko, also from the Forestry School, and with them Joan lived and attended schools in Missoula, Spokane, Washington and Walnut Creek, California. She graduated from Acalanes High School in 1961.
She moved back to Missoula, Montana to attend the University of Montana. She earned her Fine Arts degree in drama. Joan lived in Missoula until the late 1960s when she moved to Fairfax, Virginia where her family resided. She worked in Washington D. C. for the National Endowment for the Arts and Humanities, and then for Potomac Electric Power Company (PEPCO).
While working at PEPCO, she met the “love of her life” William C. “Butch” Bryson. They were married on May 17, 1986. They made their home in Arlington, Virginia with golden retrievers Ripley and Chance. After retirement they returned to Butch’s home, Kerrville, Texas.
Joan and Butch were active community members, with Joan’s emphasis and passion always in community theatre. She performed at, supported and promoted Playhouse 2000 and The Cailloux Theater as well as Hill County Arts Foundation Point Theater tirelessly during her time in Kerrville. Her soulmate, Butch, passed in 2009, but Joan remained in their home until her death.
Joan was the consummate artist. She enjoyed and excelled in singing, painting, writing, composing, musical arrangement, costume design and guitar playing as well as her beloved acting career.
She loved animals throughout her life—dogs, wildlife and cats.
She found great joy in connecting with and helping others, whether it be a listening ear, or a helping hand. She helped, mentored, supported and housed several friends in the guest house she built. This was a great accomplishment for her and enriched her life in later years. She was optimistic, loving, kind and always anticipating and planning her next project, theater production, workshop or concert.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Butch; mother, Edna Helding Evanko; stepfather, Tony Evanko; father, Tom Campbell; and adoptive son, Ryan.
She is survived by stepsister, Kim Evanko Nystuen (Bob) of Lakeside, Montana; nephews, Andy Nystuen (Betsy) of Chicago, Illinois; Steven Nystuen (Kristen) and daughters Olivia and Natalie of Missoula, Montana; Carl Nystuen (Hilary) of Bozeman, Montana; stepsons, John Bryson (Trish Clark) and children Leah and Matt of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Hal Bryson of Black Mountain, North Carolina; Don Bryson (Diane) and son Richard Nyberg of Durham, North Carolina; and Joe Bryson of Roanoke, Virginia.
She also leaves many family members and friends behind, as well as her pet companions Roxie and Brownie Girl.
Another family remembrance will be held in Montana next year.
Cremation has taken place and Joan will join Butch at his resting place on Pleasure Hill, his family homestead, as well as her parents in Montana.
Donations may be made in her honor to Playhouse 2000 in Kerrville, or Hill Country Arts Foundation Point Theater in Ingram.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.