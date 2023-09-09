Elise Ann Kinler
Elise Ann Kinler, 66, of Kerrville, passed away August 27, 2023 at her residence, following a brief illness.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the Kerrville Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Memorial Mass will be held 10 a.m., Friday, September 15, 2023 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville with Father Rafael Duda officiating.
She was born in New Orleans to loving parents Dalton Paul Kinler and Geraldine Luttrell Kinler.
After graduating high school from Nolan Catholic School in Fort Worth, Texas in 1974, Elise attended Texas A&M, graduating with a B.S. in Biology in 1978. Following her time at A&M, Elise decided to pursue a Physical Therapy B.S. degree from UTHSC in Galveston, graduating in 1979, and then a doctorate in Chiropractic Science from Parker College in Dallas, Texas in 1989. After practicing Chiropractic care for two years Elise decided to return to her lifelong passion of providing therapeutic service to children with disabilities, helping them reach their full potential and aiding families in advocating and caring for their child.
At the age of 36, Elise found her home in Kerrville. She loved the Texas Hill Country and her community of friends and decided to start a family by adopting her beloved son, Michael.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Ana Kinler.
Elise is survived by her son, Michael Dalton Kinler and brother, Don Kinler of San Antonio; her brother, Gary and his wife Joan Kinler of New Orleans, LA; and her aunt, Elaine Enzone of New Orleans, LA. Elise loved and cherished her many nieces and nephews Paul Joseph Kinler, Elaine Marie Kinler, Stephanie Elise Kinler, Christopher Paul Kinler, Andrew Dalton Kinler, Riley Eilir Kinler, and Matthew Paul Kinler.
In Lieu of flowers it is Elise’s wish that donations be made to: Mary Mother of God Mission Society, 1736 Milestone Circle, Modesto, CA 95357. Please designate your donation to be directed to “Baby Home #3” to provide food for the orphans in their care.
