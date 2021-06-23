Harry Joe Holt Sr.
Harry Joe Holt Sr., 75, of Center Point, went home to be with the Lord on June 20, 2021, peacefully at home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, June 25, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Burial will follow at the Center Point Cemetery.
He was born in San Antonio, Texas to Joe C. and Ellen Holt on March 10, 1946. He married Cindy Holt on June 9, 1973 in San Antonio.
He went to school at Harlandale High School in San Antonio. He worked for years for Philco, International Harvest Company and Napa before opening his own shop in Center Point. He was a Veteran of Vietnam and served in the Army as a Crew Chief and Door Gunner on a Huey helicopter. Harry made friends easily and kept them for a lifetime. He loved to tell stories and really loved it when people listened. He was liked by everyone. He was involved in the Center Point Legion Hall and a member of the First Baptist Church in Center Point. He enjoyed going to gun shows and loved spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe C. and Ellen Holt; and brother, John Jolley.
He is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 48 years, Cindy Holt; brother, Richard Holt and wife Susan; sister, Ruthann Woodard; three children: daughter, Wendie Doyle and her husband Cody; son, Harry Holt Jr. and wife Sheila; son, Charles Holt and wife Megan; five grandchildren, Hailey, Brody, Chasity, Clayton and Connor.
Pallbearers will be Richard Holt, Harry Holt Jr., Charles Holt, Cody Doyle, Brody Doyle, Bryan Holt and Connor Holt.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Center Point Volunteer Fire Department.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at the VA and Peterson Hospice for the great care they gave our father.
Grimes Funeral Chapel of Kerrville
