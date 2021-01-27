Ruben Aguero Flores
Ruben Aguero Flores of Kerrville, Texas passed away on Jan. 26, 2021.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, with Ruben Fabro Flores officiating.
He was born in Kerrville to Fransisco Flores and Catalina Aguero Flores on March 29, 1949. He married his love, Leonor Flores on April 18, 1985 in Kerrville, Texas.
Ruben was preceded in death by his parents, Fransisco and Catalina Flores; brothers, Richard Flores and George Flores; and son, Jorge Flores.
Ruben and Leonor enjoyed dancing; it was one of their favorite dates. When Ruben was younger, he and his brothers played in a band and his love for playing drums grew from there. Ruben always played drums and loved teaching his children and grandchildren to play. He also recently played at the Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Ruben loved hunting and spent much of his time processing deer, a skill he learned from his younger days working at Bernharts.
He was a proud father and grandfather and loved watching his grandchildren play sports and many other activities.
Survivors include wife, Leonor Flores; daughter, Nahemi Alva and son-in-law, Chuy Alva; son, Juan Flores; son, Ruben Flores and daughter-in-law, Stephanie Flores; son, Adam Flores; daughter, Maria Flores Newcome and son-in-law, Thomas Newcome; daughter, Shirley Taber and son-in-law, Tommy Taber; brothers, Frank Flores and Alfred Flores; sisters, Evangelina and Gloria; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Xavier, Giovanni, Jason, Jenna, Jalen, Sabestian, Brooke, Jayden, Christopher and Nicholas; and the grandcat, Chic.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
