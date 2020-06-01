Seth Thomas Ivey
Seth Thomas Ivey , 24, of Kerrville, Texas passed from this life to be with Jesus on May 28, 2020. Seth was born on April 25, 1996 in Tyler, TX .
He graduated from Tivy High School in 2015 and was a member of First Baptist Church Kerrville, where he was very active in the student ministry. Everyone knew Seth as a “Gentle Giant” and a friend to all.
He is proceeded in death by his paternal grandparents Tommy Ivey and Sandra Ivey Heard of Naples, TX. His Aunt Deann Douglas of Montgomery, Texas. And his Uncle Joe Lively of Grapeland, Texas.
Seth is survived by his parents, Thomas and Elaine Ivey and his sisters, Megan and Lindsey Ivey of Kerrville; his paternal grandparents, Mark and Diane Ledlow of Moore, Oklahoma and Jackie Heard of Naples Texas; his maternal grandparents, Oscar and Jo Tisdale of Streetman, Texas; and by many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020, from 5pm-8pm at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville. A Celebration of Seth’s life will be held at Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church.
Donations in memory of Seth can be made to
CrossVision Missions
PO Box 132982
Tyler, TX 75713
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.