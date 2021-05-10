Ruby Lillie (Bohnert) Itz
Ruby Lillie (Bohnert) Itz passed away on April 20, 2021 at Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Comfort, Texas.
A celebration of life is planned for Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Gaddis Memorial United Methodist Church located at 141 US-87, Comfort, Texas at 2 p.m. A face mask or shield is required.
She was born near Comfort on April 18, 1930 to Joseph and Anna Bohnert. She married Harry Itz on July 9, 1954.
She is survived by her children: son, Victor Treiber, his wife, Jean, son, Joseph Itz, and daughter, Kye Itz, four grandchildren, Sandra Hartfield, her husband, Brian, Shawn Treiber, Adam Treiber, and Anna Nieto. She is also survived by her sister, Hedwig (Heddy) Weiss, and her great-grandchildren, Jonathan Hartfield, Aaron Hartfield, and Truett Nieto. She left behind many nieces, nephews, other family members, and close friends.
She was preceded by her husband, Harry Itz, her parents, Joseph and Anna Bohnert, her brother, Erno Bohnert, and her sister, Gertrude (Trudy) Holekamp.
She was a member of the Maria Martha Verein, a lady's organization to better the community, VFW Post 8569 Auxiliary, Hermann Sons, and the Golden Age Center where she was a receptionist for Meals On Wheels and where she enjoyed taking part in conversations and card games.
Ruby's family wishes to send their sincere thanks to the doctors and staff at Trinity Nursing Home and Embrace Hospice Care for their care and support.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Golden Age Center in Comfort, Texas.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
