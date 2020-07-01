Kenneth Earl Graves
Kenneth Earl Graves, age 79 of Ingram, passed away on June, 28, 2020.
He is survived by a beautiful and loving wife, two incredible sisters, three boys that he taught to be men and more grandkids, friends and admirers “than you can shake a stick at.”
To gain a full understanding of Kenneth’s personality, you need to understand the philosophy behind his expressions.
- If you had a dramatic flair about you, he might consider you “crazier ‘n out house rat or possibly hog wild and pig crazy.”
- If something was devoid of moisture, it might be “drier ‘n powder house fart.”
- If something worked well, it most likely “ran like a Cadillac or possibly a spotted monkey.”
- If something was fast, it might have “come through here at Mach 1 with it’s hair on fire.”
- If something was urgent, it might “need to be done rat now and I don’t mean one of those mousey kind of rats.”
- If something or someone was slow to move, it might be “off like a heard of turtles.”
- And if something was perplexing, the appropriate response might be “well, horse sh** and pineapple juice.”
While Kenneth was always cracking jokes and keeping things light, there were things he couldn’t be more serious about; loving his wife deeply and without question, taking care of his family and friends regardless of physical or financial strain, working hard every single day, helping anyone in need, solving a problem no matter what, raising his sons to be independent and most importantly, the unequivocal fact that his cell phone had a personal vendetta against him.
Kenneth loved blue cheese dressing, two-day old coffee, hamburger steak smothered in onions, fishing, hunting, his workshop, drinking coffee on the back porch at 4 a.m., telling stories over and over and over and his Savior, the Lord.
Kenneth will be missed in a way that can’t be described by words, but his impact on this little corner of the world will never be forgotten.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
