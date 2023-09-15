Derick Lee Pinard
Derick Lee Pinard, 47, passed away from this life on Sept. 13, 2023, in Kerrville.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1975, in Conroe to Louis and Paula Pinard. Growing up in Conroe, it was one of the things he was most proud of. While in high school, Derick participated in swimming competitions, where he met his lifelong best friend, Gus Fowler. After graduation, he earned a bachelor’s degree in agriculture communication from Sam Houston State University.
The Pinard family raised and were active in the cutting horse community. Derick was passionate about horses. But loved his dogs, Hank, and Dixie too.
He worked for Home Depot in Conroe (Sept 2006) and transferred to the Kerrville store in 2014. His job was a perfect fit for his personality. He enjoyed talking to people and sharing his knowledge. Derick had a larger-than-life demeanor and a booming voice to go along with it. Derick was a happy guy, always smiling and so loving. He was a natural protector of others not only in his personal life but work life too.
Derick might have moved to Kerrville for a job and his best friend but what he gained was a new relationship. He met Betty Oglesby at Home Depot in October 2016, and their relationship grew from there. They ate lunch together and had dates with their dogs a Kerrville Park. They made it official on November 12, 2022, his one and only.
Derick leaves behind his wife, Betty; bonus children, Michelle (Patrick) Cunningham and Kristina (Jesse) Stockburger; grandchildren, Rex, Nika Love and Elias; parents, Louis and Paula; and siblings, Yvette, Louie and Shelly; nephew Drake and niece, Kennedy. He will be loved and missed by many other family members and dear friends.
