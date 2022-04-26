Raymond Allen Plummer
Raymond Allen Plummer, 85, whom we remember as large in stature, but so much larger in heart, departed this earthly life on March 24, 2022.
A Memorial and Celebration of Life service is to be held on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church, Kerrville, Texas, Dr. Jack Haberer and Rev. Michael Novak officiating. Family and friends are invited to gather and visit in adjoining Ryan Hall after the service.
Born in Galveston, Texas on March 1, 1937, he was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Alfred Plummer and Rosalee Gallishaw Plummer, and daughter Katherine Plummer Gomez Rodriguez. He is survived by his wife Charlotte, his sons Ray A. Plummer, Jr., Robert Michael Plummer, Mark Edward Plummer and their mother Daileen, grandchildren Blake Plummer, Cody Plummer, and Natalie Plummer Redmon, one great-grandson, Noah Michael Redmon, and their respective spouses. He is also survived by his step-children Martha Leatherman Moore and Mark Louis Leatherman, step-grandchildren Ashley Lynn Leatherman, Hunter Louis Leatherman, Jameson Troy Moore, Jonathan Otis Moore, Rachel Louise Moore and their respective spouses, all of whom he loved and treasured as his own.
Ray graduated from Brazosport High School, Freeport, Texas, in 1954 as salutatorian of his class. He earned degrees of Bachelor of Arts in 1958 and Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering in 1959 from Rice Institute (later known as Rice University) in Houston, Texas. While still an undergraduate, he worked summers for Dow Chemical Co. in Freeport Texas. After graduating from Rice, he was employed by Shell Oil Co. As chief engineer of, with his oilfield crew, he completed the largest water flood project to date at Big Foot, Texas.
He subsequently joined Big Three Industries in Houston, Texas. Under his leadership he formed and became president of NOWSCO, an oilfield service company, later sold to Air Liquide. He was instrumental in the innovation of and contribution to several patents relating to the oil industry during his career.
After retiring, he moved to Kerrville and the Hill Country environs in 1993. Ray genuinely loved people, never met a stranger, and was intensely devoted to his family and treasured his many friends. He was a lifelong, avid and responsible sportsman, qualities he endeavored to instill in his children, grand children and others he mentored. He was active in the maintenance and improvement of the subdivision in which he lived for 21 years. He and Charlotte attended Trinity Grace Presbyterian Church in San Antonio, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to the charity of your choice.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
