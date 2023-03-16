Rhnee Catherine Kincaid
Rhnee Catherine Kincaid passed away on March 10, 2023.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Grimes Funeral Chapels, officiated by Rev. Frankie Enloe.
She was born in Warrensville Heights, Ohio to Alonzo and Marilyn Atwood on July 11, 1959. She married Michael John Kincaid on July 3, 1982 in Hiram, Ohio. They enjoyed 45 years of love, laughter, and life together.
Rhnee graduated from Kent State University and worked as a manager for Motorola for 10 years before pursuing her highest calling as a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She told everyone her greatest achievement in life was raising her two children, Nicole Mari Smith and Michael Jack Kincaid.
Rhnee is preceded in death by her father, Alonzo Atwood, and her brother, Denny Herr.
She is survived by her devoted husband, loving children, grandson KodaCaid Smith, mother Marilyn Atwood, sister Lori Atwood, and brothers Terri Herr, Kyle Herr, and Alan Atwood.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
