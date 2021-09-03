M. Irene Schattel
M. Irene Schattel, 94, of Kerrville, passed away on August 31, 2021 in Kerrville.
Memorial mass will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church at a date to be announced later.
She was born Fall River, Mass. to Napoleon Morrissette and Marie Faucher on October 18, 1926. She was married to Walter Schattel for 47 years before his passing in 2018. They had enjoyed traveling after retirement and got to visit all 48 lower states.
She worked as a Special Education teacher in Texas many years. She was involved in the Guadeloupe Red Hat Society, enjoyed Clogging, and was a devoted parishioner of Notre Dame.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Walter; her parents; and six siblings, Berta Friend, Jeanne Palys, Jacques Morrisette, Terri Faris, Doris Bloom, and Gerry Morrisette.
Survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be given to an organization of your choice.
The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Peterson Hospice nurses, social workers, and chaplain and a special thank you to Lee Decuir for her dedicated care and friendship when Irene needed it most.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
