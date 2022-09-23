Florencia T. Martinez
Florencia T. Martinez, 77, of Kerrville, Texas, passed away after a protracted battle with cancer Sunday morning, September 18, in her residence, surrounded by the company of her beloved family. She took her final breath right when the Spanish Mass at Notre Dame Catholic Church was starting and reassured everyone it was the embrace of the Risen Lord Jesus with whom she went with.
Services to celebrate her life will include: visitation on Friday, September 23, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. and Grimes Funeral Chapels; recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at Notre Dame Catholic Church at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, officiated by Fr. Alberto Colin. Mass of Christian Burial will follow the Holy Rosary at Notre Dame Catholic Church with Fr. David Wagner as celebrant. Graveside services will follow at Glen Rest Cemetery at 2000 Memorial Blvd. Reception to follow at the Dietert Center 451 Guadalupe St in Kerrville, TX 78028.
Florencia was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Santiago Trinidad and Juan Trinidad; sisters Aurora Posada and Oralia Martinez; and her son Fernando Martinez. She is survived by her husband of 61 years Juan Martinez; son John Martinez and his wife Laurie; son Rick Martinez and his wife Angela; grandchildren, Jessica Martinez, John Anthony Martinez, Audri Rodriguez, Jonathon Martinez, Jeremy Martinez, and Kryssn Martinez; and great-grandchildren Josh, Valerie, Marcus, Natalie, Samuel, Lucas, Cooper, Brantley, Elijah, Wyatt, and Sloane; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Florencia was born on January 26, 1945, in Floresville, Texas, to Santiago and Lucinda (Silva) Trinidad, who brought her up in a large Catholic-oriented household. Florencia was the sister to ten siblings, all of who shared her quick-witted sense of humor, providing endless laughter. Not only did she create a personal bond within the family, but an everlasting love felt by anyone she knew. She held a great love for her family and had a personality that drew people together, and if that didn’t do the trick, her delicious cooking would certainly bring you to her house!
She was a woman of great faith, and this was exemplified through her extensive work in various ministries at Notre Dame. She spent a great deal of her time leading the Guadalupanas of Notre Dame, participating in ACTS Retreats, and many other acts of service that grew her community of friends who loved her.
Pall Bearers for the services will be: Fred Martinez, Alex Trinidad, Robert Posada, Andy Trinidad Jr., Dionisio Trinidad, Eddie Trinidad, and David Trinidad Jr.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.