Patsy Elizabeth Shindle
Patsy Elizabeth Shindle, 75, went to heaven on the wings of an angel on July 9, 2022, at home.
Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Grimes Funeral Chapels. Graveside services will be held at 9:45 a.m., Friday, July 22, 2022 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
She was born on July 27, 1946 in Beaumont, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Dorothy Scales; her sister, Pam Burra; and her daughter, Maggie Elizabeth Shindle.
She leaves behind two brothers, Todd and Glenn Scales; and four sons, Jeff, David, Michael and Corby. She had numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her husband of 48 years, Richard D. Shindle, M.D.
Patsy loved to fish, collect and find arrowheads, and gardening. She loved horses and was a member of the American Quarter Horse Breeders Association. She participated in halter class and raised one world champion.
Any donations on her behalf can be made to Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter in Kerrville.
Any condolences may be sent to Richard D. Shindle, M.D., P.O. Box 876, Hunt, TX 78024.
Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville
